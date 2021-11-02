BP Grows Buyback as Profit Rises on Stronger Prices, Trading

Article content (Bloomberg) — BP Plc said it would buy back an additional $1.25 billion of shares, using the proceeds of surging energy prices to woo investors who have become disenchanted with oil and gas. The last of the western world’s supermajors to report third-quarter earnings, BP followed very much in its peers’ footsteps by reporting a big increase in profit from a year earlier. After years of poor returns, the industry is funneling most of this extra cash into repurchasing shares and paying dividends.

Article content That’s pleasing shareholders who are increasingly concerned about climate change, but lack of investment in new production has contributed to the current global energy crunch. “We’re doing what we said we would — delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation,” Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said in a statement on Tuesday. “Rising commodity prices certainly helped.” BP’s third-quarter adjusted net income was $3.32 billion, compared with $86 million a year earlier. The London-based company beat the average analyst estimate of $3.01 billion. Cash flow from operations showed a more modest increase, rising to $5.98 billion from $5.2 billion a year earlier. The increase was driven by higher energy prices, improved refining availability and a strong performance in gas marketing and trading.