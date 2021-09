Article content

BAKU — British oil company BP will suspend its Chirag platform in Azerbaijan on Sept. 23 for planned maintenance that will last for 25 days, BP Azerbaijan said on Thursday.

The oil major uses the Chirag platform to produce oil at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields in the Caspian Sea.

“This is a routine, planned program and is part of normal operations,” the company said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova Editing by Mark Potter)