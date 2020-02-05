Boxer Gervonta Davis accused of the battery of her baby mom!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8
Logo

Boxing champion Gervonta & # 39; Tank & # 39; Davis became a police officer accused of domestic violence after a video appeared showing that violently grabbing his ex-girlfriend went viral.

"As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social networks and the victim, on February 1, 2020, the subject in the photo above was observed beating his ex-girlfriend who has a child together. individual was then handed over to the Coral Gables police detectives assigned to the case, "said a press release from the Coral Gables Police Department.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here