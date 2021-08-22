Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 (Variety.com) – Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in point: An animated movie based on the kids TV show “PAW Patrol” left Hugh Jackman’s romance drama “Reminiscence” in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood in their respective debuts. That’s the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe.

Article content Neither “PAW Patrol” nor “Reminiscence” were able to best “Free Guy,” which remained victorious for the second weekend straight. After debuting last weekend to a leading $28.4 million, the Disney and 20th Century’s sci-fi action comedy declined a mere 34% in its second weekend. The film, starring Ryan Reynolds, added another $18.8 million between Friday and Sunday, marking an impressive hold with or without a pandemic. Many summer offerings, including Paramount’s “PAW Patrol” and Warner Bros.’ “Reminiscence,” were made available on streaming platforms on the same day as their theatrical debuts. “PAW Patrol” landed simultaneously on Paramount Plus, while “Reminiscence” premiered concurrently on HBO Max. Alternatively “Free Guy,” which had the best second-weekend hold of any nationwide release this summer, is available exclusively in theaters.