Bow Wow Tries To Connect With His Exes Angela Simmons & Erica Mena On Social Media

Bow Wow was real active on social media Thursday, publicly sending messages to some of his famous exes.

Bow Wow has had quite the celebrity dating list, from Ciara to Joie Chavis.

His on-and-off relationship with Angela Simmons has also been documented since the two have grown up together in the music industry.

Bow Wow surprised fans when he worked up the courage to finally ask Angela what their status was an item Thursday, asking her directly on Twitter.

“Yo @AngelaSimmons [I’m] not playing w u no more. Wassup? What we doing?” Bow Wow boldly tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

While Angela didn’t publicly respond, the Roommates sure did.

“He been thinking bout doing that mfckn night,” one Roommate said.

“She cringing and blushing at the same time,” another one wrote.

After Bow Wow shot his shot at Angela, he switched gears and turned his attention toward his ex-fiancee Erica Mena.

As has been documented on TV and social media, Erica is going through a tough divorce right now from estranged husband Safaree following the birth of their second child.

After a video surfaced of Erica getting emotional while on live with friends, it seems Bow Wow wanted to show Erica some support during her difficult time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Bow Wow took to his Instagram story where he wrote a message for Erica.

“Erica keep your head up,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Speaking of exes, Bow Wow also finally addressed his feelings about his exes moving on with other famous rappers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

In case y’all need a refresher, the mother of Bow Wow’s daughter Joie Chavis was recently spotted on a baecation with Diddy in Italy. You can read all about that here.

Want tea directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Bow Wow Tries To Connect With His Exes Angela Simmons & Erica Mena On Social Media appeared first on The Shade Room.