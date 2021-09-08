Bow Wow Shares That He’s Working On Another Sequel To ‘Like Mike’ 

There is no doubt that Bow Wow’s career in film was just as big as his music career. One of his biggest film roles being the 2002 film “Like Mike,” where he starred opposite Morris Chestnut. Fast-forward, Bow Wow is a father of two, and his daughter Shai has a budding acting career.

While speaking with fans on Twitter, he revealed that he’s working on something special that will be a sequel to the film we watched him star in back in the day.

A fan asked Bow Wow if there would be a sequel to his 2010 film “Lottery Ticket.” He responded and said, “We are working on a like mike sequel. It’s all just ideas as of now. But yes we have been talking. So far so good.”

Another fan shared their thoughts, and said, “I think your daughter should star in ‘Like Mike 2…’”

Bow Wow offered more details about the project he’s working on and added, “Shhhhh..another gem ima drop. It won’t be called LIKE MIKE. But LIKE someone. We are taking our time with this one. I believe this mite be bigger than original. Can’t wait.”

The first sequel to “Like Mike,” “Like Mike 2: Streetball,” dropped back in 2006 and starred Jascha Washington.

