Bow Wow Shares That He Had A Conversation With Diddy & Joie Chavis About Them Dating 

Earlier this month we shared exclusive photos of things getting spicy between Diddy and Joie Chavis while they were out in Italy. Bow Wow shares that he already had a conversation with the both of them, pertaining to their dating status.

While appearing on the morning show at Chicago’s WGCI, Bow Wow was asked if there was a phone call made to him about Joie and Diddy kicking it, seeing as Joie is the mother of his daughter, and he said, “As far as Joie is concerned, with me and her, we haven’t been in that space probably in like 13 years. Really that’s my homegirl, my daughter’s mom, so it’s always going to be respect.”

He continued, “Don’t think that I didn’t put a call in and talk to her about what the hell was going on. Yeah and even me and dude, we spoke about it too. That’s a conversation we had, I ain’t gon share that, but it was a good hour and 15-minute conversation on FaceTime.”

He reassured he heard Joie and Diddy’s stance on the situation, and they heard his stance, and they left it at that.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, Diddy and Joie were spotted locking lips while on his yacht as they sailed the seas in Italy. Joie seemed very much unbothered once news got out that she and Brother Love were out here getting close.

So unbothered, that he was present during her birthday celebration over the weekend.

