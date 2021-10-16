Bow Wow Says He’s The Best Performer On The Millennium Tour: “I Invented This Whole Wave”

Whew, chile! Bow Wow went live during the wee wee’s, and had a lot to say about #TheMillenniumTour. Claiming to be the best performer on The Millennium Tour, he set the record straight.

While expressing his frustrations with the tour, Bow Wow asked, “Who the best performer on The Millennium Tour?” He continued, “I know what I read.”

He also proceeded to ask, “Who? Who? Who? Who? Who? Y’all saw L.A. Y’all saw Detroit. Y’all saw Baltimore. Who? Who? Who? Who?”

Continuing to speak about the tour, “I don’t bother nobody,” he added. “Me and Lloyd, my n***a. Ashanti, my sis. Pretty Ricky, my dawgs. Sammie, that my bro. Soulja Boy, you already know that’s my dawg. O, my brother. All I do is show up and play my part. I can’t help it if I get the most cheers. I can’t help it…Go to work! Go to work!”

Bow Wow also stated,”I invented this s**t. The n***as y’all love and like, they opened up for me. I started this wave,” when referring to the tour.

He stated he was prevented from using “The Millennium Tour” on his flyers for the afterparties. Bow Wow also alleged he couldn’t “wear black” or “wear zig zags” in his hair. Bow Wow also said he was told he couldn’t “eat fish.”

A few people commented and said, “Well who didn’t see this coming?” Another person added, “Its too early.” Someone else added, “nah when we wake up and no longer part of the tour don’t be surprised.”

The Millennium Tour still has quite a few shows this year, New Orleans, London, Miami, and more.

