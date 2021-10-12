Bottlenecks drag German sentiment down for fifth month running – ZEW

Article content

BERLIN — The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment in Germany slipped for the fifth month in a row, the institute said on Tuesday, unveiling the latest in a string of indicators showing supply bottlenecks holding back recovery in Europe’s largest economy.

The economic sentiment index fell to 22.3 points, compared with an expected 24.0, while the current conditions sentiment fell to 21.6, a 10.3 point fall, coming in well below an expected 28.5.

“The economic outlook for the German economy has dimmed noticeably,” said ZEW President Achim Wambach, adding that the decline was “mainly due to the persisting supply bottlenecks for raw materials and intermediate products.”