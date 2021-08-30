Botswana lifts 2021 economic growth forecast to 9.7%

Article content

GABORONE — Botswana now expects economic growth of 9.7% in 2021, compared with the 8.8% forecast in February, helped by higher diamond sales and a recent rebasing of GDP accounts, Finance Minister Peggy Serame told Reuters on Monday.

She added the 2021 budget deficit was expected to widen to 3.9% from the 2.8% seen in February.

In July, Botswana revised its real GDP accounts base year to 2016 from 2006, seeking to improve the accuracy of its measurement of economic growth.

Due to the rebasing, last year’s economic contraction is now much deeper – at 8.5% – rather than the 7.9% originally reported, while nominal GDP is now 4.6% lower at 172,552 million pula ($15.5 billion).