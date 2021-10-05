Botox Alternatives To Stop Wrinkles For Less – Shop – Hollywood Life

Say goodbye to injections and hello to these patches from Amazon that treat lines & wrinkles for just $20! Shop them here & find out what all the buzz is about!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Turn that frown upside down — literally — with patches that smooth fine lines and wrinkles between your eyes and on your forehead. Instead of going under the knife or getting injections of Botox, look no further than Frownies Forehead & Between The Eyes Patches for just $20 on Amazon! No more spending $600 plus on Botox or Dysport injections. You get 144 patches with this purchase for $20!

Buy the Frownies Forehead & Between The Eyes Patches for $20 here!

The “original wrinkle patch since 1889,” these tried and true botox alternatives work at night to address the physical cause of facial wrinkles. The box of 144 patches includes Frownies Facial Patches for the corners of the eyes and the corners of the mouth to help fix smile lines and crow’s feet. while the Wrinkle Patches are perfect for the forehead and between the eyes. The patches are cut in different shapes to address different positions on the face. You can use any size patch anywhere on the fact that your muscles are involved with the wrinkle, like on your forehead, when you lift your eyebrows. The patch can be used with just one over a wrinkle or pieced together to form a larger patch, allowing you to contour the patch to work most effectively.

To use, Frownies recommends you first smooth and prepare your skin with a jade roller. Then, moisten the patch and apply Frownies Facial Patch directly over the wrinkles. Wear for at least three hours or, for best results, overnight. To remove, soak the patch with water to release the adhesive. The ingredients of this botox alternative are simply natural weighted unbleached craft paper and Dextrin (Corn) based adhesive. The paper also allows the skin to breathe and maintain its normal restoration at night while you sleep. Dextrin-based adhesive has been proven to be hypo-allergenic by decades of faithful customers and has been used by many gluten-sensitive people.

If you’re still uneasy that these Frownies work, then just read the over 16,000 amazing reviews from real customers on Amazon! “I’ve been using them for yrs & I am now in my 60’s with no lines between brows! I believe that they also train your muscles there to relax so that when you’re not wearing them, you don’t tend to furrow your forehead as much!” one user raved.

One customer revealed that she infused the patch with a skin treatment, for a little two-in-one action! “I’ve been using these for about a month, and the results have been good. Here are a few tricks that I think make them more effective: when I did research before using, I read comments from several dermatologists who said these would be better if infused with a skin treatment–fortunately, you CAN do that yourself; I apply a retinol serum and a night cream, waiting a few minutes between each and then I gently pull my skin taught before applying the patch a few minutes later,” she explained. “I only wear one patch at night on my frown lines (11s), and they are definitely less prominent than they were. I’m also seeing better results than the last time I tried these, and I think it’s because of the serum and lotion I’ve added to my routine. Some mornings, my 11s are entirely gone, though they come back as the day goes on and are more obvious when I haven’t gotten enough sleep or when I’m dehydrated. I’m hoping that the more I use the patches, the better the results, but I’ve definitely seen improvement already and am happy to keep using them even if they just keep the lines from getting worse at this point.”