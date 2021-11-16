Boston Red Sox owner in talks to buy Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team – WSJ

Article content

Boston Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group LLC is in advanced talks to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal could be finalized later this week, according to the report https://www.wsj.com/articles/boston-red-sox-owner-fenway-sports-in-talks-to-buy-pittsburgh-penguins-11637092211?mod=latest_headlines.

Fenway Sports Group declined to comment on the report.

