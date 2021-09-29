Boston Fed’s first look at digital U.S. dollar nearly done, official says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A U.S. dollar banknote is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

By Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) – The first phase of a multi-year research project the Boston Federal Reserve is doing with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on the technology that could be used for a digital dollar is nearly done and could be released over the next month or so, a Boston Fed official said on Wednesday.

The research, dubbed “Project Hamilton,” will look at the technical challenges that need to be addressed when building a central bank digital currency, or CBDC and is separate from a discussion paper the Fed board is expected to release soon examining the policy questions surrounding a digital dollar. Both papers were initially due to be released over the summer.

The initial findings from the Boston Fed research will include open-sourced code that could serve as a potential model for a U.S. CBDC and will also focus on the system’s ability to handle a high volume of transactions, said Jim Cunha, a senior vice president with the Boston Fed, during a virtual panel focused on payments.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR