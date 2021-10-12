Boston Fed launches search for new president, hires exec. talent firm By Reuters

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston has kicked off its search for a new president to replace the bank’s previous top executive, who left last month, it said on Tuesday.
The bank’s search is being led by Christina Paxson, the chair of its board and president of Brown University, it said in a statement, and it has hired the executive search firm Spencer Stuart to assist it in recruiting potential candidates.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.