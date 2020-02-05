Boston Celtics host Orlando Magic seeks to extend winning streak | NBA News

The Boston Celtics seek their fifth consecutive victory in the early hours of Thursday morning when they welcome the Orlando Magic to TD Garden.

The Celtics have won seven of their last eight games after posting a 123-115 victory over Atlanta on Monday night and appear to be advancing at a major juncture of the season, with the All-Star break and the deadline to exchange .

Boston has continued to win even with the Kemba Walker All-Star team and Marcus Smart defensive plug, both on the sidelines. His absences gave Celtics coach Brad Stevens the opportunity to employ more players from his bank that could be vital to the team's push at the end of the season.















Highlights of the Boston Celtics visit to the Atlanta Hawks in week 16 of the NBA season



"I entered tonight, just trying to get my job done. I feel I did a great job defending," rookie Grant Williams told reporters after his 13-point and six-rebound performance from the bank in Atlanta. "Our defense has to provoke our offensive, and I thought we did a great job about it."

Williams is online to receive more play time after the Celtics ruled out that center-head Daniel Theis faces the Magic. Theis pressed his ankle against the Hawks and, although he was available to return, did not return to the court.

Grant Williams celebrates a Celtics play against the Philadelphia 76ers



Williams and the third-year reserve Semi Ojeleye have played key minutes and have given Boston a boost during the current eight-game period. Ojeleye has recorded more than 20 minutes in four games and recorded a maximum of 11 points in Saturday's victory over Philadelphia and five rebounds against the Los Angeles 76ers and Lakers (January 20).

Williams' 13 points in Atlanta marked his second highest score of the season, and he made seven rebounds in a January 28 victory against the Miami Heat. Stevens had used the duo together, with the greatest momentum from his defense perspective.

"The Semi / Grant 4/5 is not traditional, but it is very strong," Stevens said. The athletic following the 116-95 defeat of Philadelphia. "It is difficult to publish because they are very strong and both can move their feet and guard. So you can change a lot with that group and not lose much from the point of view of the perimeter defense. And then if we are a little bigger around of them with our wings, we have a lot of versatility. "

Boston's current career includes a 109-98 victory in Orlando on January 24, in which Williams recorded a +17 plus-minus rating.

The loss was the second in a five-game skid for the Magic, and the fourth in a spell in which seven of eight fell.

The loss was the second in a five-game skid for the Magic, and the fourth in a spell in which seven of eight fell.

















Markelle Fultz delivered 14 assists when the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets to escape their losing fall



Two players recorded double doubles for Orlando in the victory at Charlotte, with Aaron Gordon scoring 16 points and getting 12 rebounds. Markelle Fultz continued his strong game lately with 12 points and 14 assists.

Fultz has already played in 16 more games this season than the previous two combined in Philadelphia, and his 11.7 points and 4.8 assists per game mark are the best of his career. In the 17 games since the calendar became 2020, Fultz averages 12.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, and recorded a triple double in Orlando's victory on January 15 against Los Angeles Lakers.

















The highlights of the Orlando Magic's visit to the Charlotte Hornets in week 16 of the NBA season



"Part of that (improvement) is being on the floor, making mistakes and learning from them," Fultz told the official Magic website. "It's a combination of experiencing things while I play as the games progress and then I also want to improve in preparing the right movie, asking the right questions and making sure I'm ready for the games."

