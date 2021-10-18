Born out of Consumer Demand, Nextbase Unveils New Dash Cam Model to Deliver Best-in-class Camera Resolution at a More Affordable Price

Article content

LOS ANGELES — Nextbase Dash Cams , the world’s leading dash cam brand, announced today the launch of its all-new 320XR , which is available exclusively at Best Buy in the United States and Canada. Based on consumer feedback and shopping trends, the 320XR draws on Nextbase’s most fundamental promise of delivering the finest image quality possible, while adding a rear window camera and maintaining the brand’s “standard” features at a more affordable price point. The all-new dash cam bundle is now available in the U.S. ($149.99 MSRP) and Canada ($199.99 MSRP).

Since the launch of Nextbase’s Series 2 dash cam range, which comprised a complete overhaul of its industry-leading product line (ranging from the 122-622GW), Nextbase customers have enjoyed the benefits of world-first technologies with Amazon Alexa and What3words integration and additional lifesaving features like Emergency SOS. Within this dash cam range, Nextbase’s 622GW serves as the brand’s hero product and best-selling model – achieving 220% of its pre-launch plan sales. One year later, market analysis is now showing another focus of consumer demand – high-end optics and processing power for reliable, top-quality video footage at a lower price point. Enter the 320XR, which retains the best camera features of the Series 2 dash cam range but removes the “smart” features to produce a first-class dash cam at a more affordable price.

Recent data shows driver’s dash cam expectations are evolving. Ten out of 12 best-selling dash cams include a rear camera. However, current dash cams on the market with these capabilities tend to compromise the fundamental performance. Usually, when a dash cam offers a rear camera capability, the front camera image quality is sacrificed – potentially causing the driver to lose precious video detail (e.g., road signs and license plates) that can be crucial to establish what truly happened in a road incident.

“Improving driver safety is at our very core. At Nextbase, we believe reliable dash cams should be within reach of every driver on the road,” said Richard Browning, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Nextbase. “To develop the 320XR, we conducted extensive research and followed the shopping trends and habits of today’s drivers to develop a more affordable product that fits their needs. In order to do this, we removed connected features such as GPS, WiFi and Bluetooth and focused on the most important features of a dash cam – crystal-clear video and first-class image quality.”