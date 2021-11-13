Bored Apes form Gorillaz-style band for Universal By Cointelegraph

A virtual band made up of four expensive cartoon apes from the Bored Apes Yacht Club nonfungible token (NFT) collection is hoping to become the next big hit in the music industry.
The primate band, called KINGSHIP, will put out music, perform in the metaverse and release plenty of NFT collectibles. It takes inspiration from Gorillaz, Damon Albarn’s cartoon band.
