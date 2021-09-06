Bored Ape Yacht Club Artist Is Launching a Community of NFT Vampires – Sneaky Vampire Syndicate



With the rising market growth of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), more projects are launching into the NFT marketplace. According to Reuters, within the first half of 2021, NFT sales surged to a record $2.5 billion. The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is currently building a community of NFT vampires. Just last week, BAYC’s NFT sold for a whopping $2.25 million.

The team plans to evolve the project into a metaverse community. Aside from the collection of non-fungible tokens, they are also working on an action-packed 2D side-scrolling game in the coming months.

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (Community of NFT Vampires)A member of the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club is currently building a community of NFT vampires known as the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS). According to the SVS team, the new project will allow the public to mint 8,888 NFTs in few weeks for 0.08 ETH, approximately $313 for one NFT. The project already has over 12,000 followers on its Discord server and growing every passing minute.

Like the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate is a “community” of generative cartoon portraits designed in form of ERC-721 complaint tokens. However, some of these vampires are rarer than others, and 8 of them will not be generated. These 8 vampires are hand-drawn by the artist Migwashere. In an interview with Decrypt, Migwashere said that unlike what is obtainable with Bored Ape Yacht Club, where he is just a member of the team, he is totally in control of SVS. In his words, “this one feels more like something I have created.”

The Sneaky Vampire Syndicate also plans to launch a 2-D side-scrolling fighting game that revolves around the non-fungible tokens after its release. This upcoming game is currently being developed by an indie game studio known as Static City Games. In a chit-chat with Decrypt, the lead developer of the game, Woof, said, “The game will have an infinite increase in difficulty over time, and only owners of the NFT will be permitted to play. Also, the will be leaderboards on the length of time players have survived.”

The Syndicate body is made up of 8888 exceptionally unique vampires, all living eternally within the blockchain network. With each of the vampire tokens, the holder can gain passage into the realms of the Syndicate. In this realm, no mortal has been able to leave alive. Projects like SVS and BYAC leverage the growing love for avatar NFTs to create visible digital communities that mask the difference between fan clubs and shareholding groups.

How They Intend to Support Community MembersFor the Sneaky Vampire Syndicate (SVS) project, the team will choose 400 people that have participated in the project on Twitter (NYSE:) or Discord for pre-sale. The selected community members will be allowed to mint as many as two vampire NFTs before the official launch. The team is currently whitelisting between 25 to 30 people every day. Upon the launch of the SVS project, wealthy people can flaunt their vampires as profile pictures on their social media handles. However, the status is only effective if the ownership of the Vampire NFT can be proven. Also, if a group member resells his NFT for a higher price, the remaining NFTs are likely to appreciate in value.

The SVS team has also planned multiple post-launch milestones. One week after the official launch, they will gift free NFTs to all vampire owners. One a later date, the team plan to give holders bats, just like how Bored Ape holders are gifted with free dogs and free mutants. Also, the Syndicate plans to create a Vampire Lair community hub in the metaverse video game known as The Sandbox.

