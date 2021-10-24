Boosie is under fire for his response to Lil Nas X’s trolling, with many feeling the older rapper took things too far.

In a now deleted tweet, Boosie hurled homophobic slurs at Lil Nas X and told him to kill himself.

It all started when Lil Nas X went live and jokingly told fans that he and Boosie were working on a song together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Boosie has threatened and criticized Lil Nas X, unprovoked, several times in recent months, but his response to Lil Nas Saturday crossed a line with many.

Boosie tweeted, “STOP TROLLING ME F****T LOL!! U A WHOLE B***H PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D**K N GETTIN F***ED IN YOUR A** N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR…NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

People were astonished by Boosie’s hate speech. Boosie deleted the initial post, but threw up some sub tweets toward Lil Nas X in its place.

HAHA pic.twitter.com/lI1zOgZo9e — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 23, 2021

#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) October 23, 2021

Lil Nas X came back with his own response, once again trolling Boosie and showing how unbothered he was by the nasty things he said.

“I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life. I can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october,” Lil Nas X wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

If you’re looking for tea directly sent to your text inbox? Look no further and make sure to hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join! You’ll be happy that you did Roommates!

The post Boosie Uses Homophobic Slurs, Tells Lil Nas X To Kill Himself In Response To Lil Nas Joking About Them Collaborating appeared first on The Shade Room.