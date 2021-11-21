Well, the secret is out! Boosie recently revealed he’s ready to put his mind to work at Jackson State University. And if you’re a JSU student, you might be running the same campus as Boosie as soon as next semester!

“I just want to tell y’all, y’all always been supportive of me and it’s a big secret, I wasn’t gon let this out but I’m enrolling in Jackson State next semester,” Boosie said on video shot by Well Off Media.

Boosie talked about wanting to feel normal because he “misses” that part of his life. He says he’s ready to “talk to girls with a book sack on.” He seemed excited about becoming a student—even smiling in the video as he explained.

“So I want to enroll and be able to walk down the thing and go to class and try my brain cause I still got matter up there that needs to be explored,” Boosie said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Boosie Says He’s Enrolling In Jackson State University Next Semester appeared first on The Shade Room.