Boosie Releases The Official Trailer To His Upcoming Biopic ‘My Struggle’

Boosie is doing the delivering versus the asking with his latest project. The rapper has slipped on his producing and acting shoes to deliver his life story. Instead of Instagram bites, Boosie is presenting his experiences film-style in an upcoming biopic titled “My Struggle.”

Boosie didn’t hold back in the almost two-minute trailer. Shot in his hometown Baton Rouge, Louisiana, his biopic details the timeline between his childhood and rise to fame. The short clip shows scenes depicting sex, violence and even his murder trial.

As you may already know, Boosie beat a first-degree murder charge in May 2012, according to Rolling Stone. His defense team put on quite the show, opting not to call any witnesses during the trial. Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., was accused of arranging a murder-for-hire crime. Prosecutors argued that he paid Michael “Marlo Mike” Louding to murder Terry Boyd in 2009. During the reading of the “not guilty” verdict, Boosie was reportedly heard saying “Thank You.”

It’s unclear how Boosie’s latest project will be delivered to interested viewers. Still, the trailer appears to be well-produced with vivid scenes and seamless transitions between different chapters of Boosie’s story. The biopic is reportedly co-produced by Joe Yung Spike. “My Struggle” is a joint project between Boosie’s The Badazz Film Company and Joe’s House of Shoots. Joe’s company, based in Atlanta, is widely known for working on rap music videos with notable artists.

In the trailer, Boosie is seen acting out later scenes about his life including the prison stint and trial. Boosie also tapped on fellow industry affiliates like YFN Lucci and Quando Rondo to play undisclosed roles in the biopic. The late rapper Mo3 will also be making an appearance in the movie. TMZ previosuly reported that Mo3 was shot and killed in his hometown Dallas, Texas in 2020.

“My Struggle” is set to be released later this month on September 24.

