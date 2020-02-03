Boosie Badazz pleads guilty to drug and gun charges to avoid jail!

Rapper Boosie Badazz pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a 2019 case: the plea agreement means that Boosie will avoid time behind bars.

In April 2019, Boosie was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and weapons in Coweta County, Georgia, and subsequently charged with possession of narcotics of schedule I, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and lack of maintenance. rail.

According to TMZ, Boosie will also receive six months probation and will have to pay a $ 1,000 fine.

Since his rise to fame, Boosie has had several meetings with the police. In 2009, he was sentenced to two years in prison in Louisiana for possession of marijuana. Then, later, in 2011, he was sentenced to eight years in prison for conspiring to take drugs to a criminal institution. He was released from prison in 2014 on probation.