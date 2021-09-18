Books That Have The Same Vibes As “Good 4 U” By Olivia Rodrigo

by Chloe Gong

In this Romeo and Juliet retelling, set in 1920s Shanghai, we follow Roma Montagov and Juliette Cai, both leaders of rival gangs who must work together to save their city from a monster in the depths of the Huangpu River. Juliette won’t let her romantic past with Roma get in the way of what she wants, even if it means working together. Which definitely won’t be a problem – right? Told in multiple POVs, this YA fantasy will sweep you away into a rich, luscious, and gritty world, and Rodrigo’s lyrics truly capture the moody feelings in both of our heroes.