Book-To-Screen Casting Choices Writers Loved Vs. Hated

The casting of Condor, who is Vietnamese American, was a victory in and of itself, since Han has discussed the fact that Hollywood producers were “set on whitewashing the film.” Han told E! News, “It should’ve been a home run. The stumbling block was the fact that the main character is Asian, her family is Asian and people weren’t interested in making that movie with an Asian lead. … When casting would come up in early conversations I would be like, ‘Who are you thinking?’ And then they wouldn’t name Asian names. It would be white actresses who were already well known. They were surprised when I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s not going to be it.'”



Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

