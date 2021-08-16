Bombardier Further Expands Engine Maintenance Offering at Service Centres, Adds Leasing Options for Select Global Aircraft Customers

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Rolls-Royce will expand its lease pool locations to Bombardier service centres, enabling customers of Global aircraft powered by BR710 engines to lease replacement units when engines undergo service, maximizing aircraft uptime

Program launching at Bombardier’s Wichita, Tucson and Hartford service centres with availability in Berlin, Biggin Hill and Singapore to follow shortly

Global aircraft operators will benefit from the flexibility and ease of having all engine maintenance needs in one location

MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ﻿Bombardier, in conjunction with Rolls-Royce, announced today it is bolstering its maintenance service capabilities for Global aircraft customers at its service facilities. This unique agreement will enhance the customer experience for Global aircraft customers utilizing the BR710 engine by giving them access to a pool of Rolls-Royce-owned lease engines, located onsite at Bombardier service centres in Wichita, Tucson and Hartford, with Berlin, Biggin Hill and Singapore to follow shortly. These facilities will be the first Rolls-Royce-authorized service centres to offer this service for BR710 engines.

Under the new agreement, Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft operators will have all their engine maintenance needs met at various Bombardier service centres, significantly reducing downtime and costs. All post-lease maintenance on the lease engines will be done on location, ensuring faster turnaround time and the elimination of lease engine shipping costs.

“Bombardier continues to drive value for its customers through this agreement, which underscores our continued investment in aftermarket infrastructure,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Services and Support, and Corporate Strategy, Bombardier. “Aircraft operators will also benefit from the unmatched expertise and proficiency offered by both Bombardier and Rolls-Royce technicians, delivering the service experience customers demand and deserve.”

“As the leading engine supplier in business aviation, our customers can trust in us to deliver highly reliable engines and outstanding levels of in-service support,” said Andy Robinson, SVP Customers & Services – Business Aviation, Rolls-Royce. “The expansion of our lease engine pool locations to selected Bombardier authorized service centres ensures quick turn-around times and better accessibility for our BR710 customers, further strengthening our global services network.”

The agreement with Rolls-Royce builds on Bombardier’s comprehensive worldwide customer service commitment. Bombardier service facilities offer a wide selection of aircraft maintenance and upgrade options across all Bombardier platforms – and world-class engine work is a key component of the company’s service offerings. Bombardier provides operators with a wide selection of engine-related services ranging from mobile repair trucks, to line level work, up to the management of the full repair and overhaul of engines and APUs.

About Rolls-Royce Holding plc

Rolls-Royce pioneers the power that matters to connect, power and protect society. We have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations by 2030. We joined the UN Race to Zero campaign in 2020, and have committed to ensuring our new products will be compatible with net zero operation by 2030, and all products will be compatible with net zero by 2050.

Rolls-Royce has customers in more than 150 countries, comprising more than 400 airlines and leasing customers, 160 armed forces and navies, and more than 5,000 power and nuclear customers.

Annual underlying revenue was £11.76 billion in 2020 and we invested £1.25 billion on research and development. We also support a global network of 28 University Technology Centres, which position Rolls-Royce engineers at the forefront of scientific research.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of over 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier. Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier, Global, Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 5000 and Global 6000 are registered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

