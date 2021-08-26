Bombardier Delivers Fifth Global Business Jet for Saab’s GlobalEye Airborne Surveillance Solution

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Global aircraft, with their high-altitude performance and long endurance, are the chosen platform for Swedish defense supplier’s GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control solution

Bombardier Specialized Aircraft provides an array of flexible, trusted solutions to integrators, governments and agencies around the world

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier is proud to announce the recent arrival of a fifth Global business jet at Swedish defense supplier Saab’s Linköping, Sweden, location, ready for conversion into Saab’s Airborne Early Warning and Control solution known as GlobalEye. The aircraft was delivered to Saab from Bombardier’s Toronto manufacturing site and underwent interior completions work at Flying Colours Corp. in Peterborough, Ontario, prior to arriving in Sweden.

“Bombardier Global aircraft are ideally suited for conversion into specialized assets, and we are recognized around the world for our collaborative, flexible approach and unparalleled expertise,” said Steve Patrick, Vice President, Specialized Aircraft, Bombardier. “Our Global 6000 aircraft and increasingly its successor, our Global 6500 aircraft, are known as the go-to platforms for high-altitude, long-endurance missions that require significant payload capability with ample available power, hosted on a reliable platform featuring advanced avionics and systems technology. Bombardier’s signature smooth flight technology provides a comfortable environment for operators and highly stable platform for sensors.”

“Saab partners with industry leaders, which is why we chose Bombardier’s Global 6000 aircraft as the platform for our advanced Airborne Early Warning and Control solution. We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with Bombardier and Canadian industry,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, Senior Vice President and head of Saab business area Surveillance.

Saab is a leading global defence and security company and has been a trusted partner of the Canadian military for more than 30 years.

The company’s GlobalEye aircraft completed its maiden flight in early 2018 and three have been delivered from Saab to the customer.

Bombardier Global business jets are a shining example of Canadian aerospace innovation, with ultra-long range, spacious cabins and class-leading maintenance intervals and reliability. Global aircraft are ideally suited to a range of specialized missions, from securing airspace, borders and infrastructure to head-of-state transport and humanitarian assistance including long-range medical evacuations.

Fellow Canadian company Flying Colours Corp. supports Saab through the introduction of a practical, functional interior for the mission system operators.

“Designing a special mission interior necessitates an intelligent approach, ingenuity and imagination,” said Sean Gillespie, Executive VP for Flying Colours Corp. “Our work with Saab showcases the high levels of technical expertise delivered by our experience, knowledge and the exceptional talent within our team.”

Bombardier Specialized Aircraft offers flexible solutions for customers around the world, with conversion options ranging from turnkey packages comprising the complete design, building, testing and certification activity, through to specialized engineering support and technical oversight of customer-specific projects, including modifications to external shapes such as antennae, sensors and radars. Bombardier has designated its Wichita, Kansas, facility as the Centre of Excellence for Specialized Aircraft, with the experience and expertise to carry out complex modifications on site.

More than 550 Bombardier Global, Challenger and Learjet business aircraft are currently performing specialized missions worldwide.

