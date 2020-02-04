Bollywood stars shine at Armaan Jain's wedding and Anissa Malhotra

Yesterday, we saw several Bollywood stars appear at the wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Families have thrown a big party to celebrate their union and, as expected, several Bollywood stars have graced the occasion with their presence. At the wedding reception, stars like Raveena Tandon, Goldie Bahl, Randhir Kapoor, Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, Rekha, Rajiv Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Tina Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu arrived wearing their best style.

Shah Rukh Khan opted for a completely black look as usual, as they saw him wearing an elegant black sherwani. His best medium Gauri Khan opted for a bright outfit. Sonam Kapoor looked ethereal with a white sari topped with silver and gold embroidery. The beautiful Kiara Advani, who is also a close friend of the bride, opted for some sparkle when she was clicked to arrive in golden and violet lehenga. Rekha looked impressive as always in a golden sari. Soha Ali Khan dressed in a colorful floral lehenga while her husband Kunal Kemmu wore an Indo-Western green and gray attire.

Check out the images below.