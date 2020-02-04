Bollywood bigwigs appear for Armaan Jain's wedding and Anissa Malhotra

Armaan Jain and his longtime girlfriend, Anissa Malhotra, got married yesterday at a large Indian wedding ceremony. The couple had many close friends and family members who attended to witness their union. Armaan and Anissa's wedding festivities had taken place for a couple of days before they got married, as a Mehendi ceremony and a Sangeet night were held before that. But tonight, the couple has organized a big party for all their loved ones. Your wedding reception has been flooded by great Bollywood wigs, as well as by renowned industrialists.

The shutters shot Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora Ladakh, Shakeel Ladakh, Sameer Soni, Neelam Kothari, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor, Kareena, Kaareor, Kareena, Kaareor, Kareena, Kaareor Kaareor Kapoor Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Panday, Bhavna Panday, Anshula Kapoor, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Sidharth Malhotra, Anant Ambani, Mu. , Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Boney Kapoor and many others at the reception. Scroll through the images.