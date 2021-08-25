Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K

(BTC) prices have recovered by more than 60% to $47,486 after bottoming out below $30,000 on July 20, triggering anticipations of an extended bull market toward $100,000. But to John Bollinger, a celebrated contributor to the field of financial analysis, investors should refrain from buying the benchmark cryptocurrency at current prices. Bollinger advised in his Tuesday tweet that investors could secure their Bitcoin profits or build a hedge position elsewhere to offset potential decline risks. Explaining his cautious outlook, Bollinger noted that “aggressive traders can think about putting out some shorts,” which, in turn, could push the Bitcoin prices lower in the coming sessions. BTC/USD weekly setup by Scott Melker. Source: TradingView Bitcoin ascending channel setup by CryptoHamster. Source: TradingView Bitcoin daily price chart featuring Bollinger Bands setup. Source: TradingView Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph