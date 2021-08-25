BOJ’s Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan’s economic recovery By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.



TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “We need to be vigilant to downside risks, mainly regarding the fallout from the spread of new variant cases at home and overseas,” Nakamura said in a speech.