BOJ’s Kuroda says Japan’s labor practices keep wage pressures under control

Article content TOKYO — Japanese firms have no pressing need to raise wages because they retained jobs during last year’s pandemic-induced economic slump, and thus do not need to fill job vacancies as quickly as U.S. companies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said. The surge in demand triggered by the re-opening of the U.S. economy, and layoffs by U.S. firms to deal with the pandemic’s initial hit, have recently caused serious bottlenecks and labor shortages in the country, Kuroda said on Wednesday.

Article content That has prompted U.S. firms to raise wages to secure staff, and hike prices of goods and services to curb excess demand. “In contrast, demand in Japan has not recovered as rapidly as that in the U.S.,” Kuroda told an online meeting of the Japan-U.S. Business Conference. Japanese firms stuck to their custom of retaining jobs and instead keeping wages low to weather the pandemic-driven slump. As such, supply-side constraints in Japan have not been as severe as in the United States, which is why there has been “no pressing need” for firms to raise wages and prices, he said. Kuroda also blamed the Japanese public’s “cautious” sentiment on the outlook, which became entrenched during past periods of deflation, for keeping inflation low.