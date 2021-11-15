BOJ’s Kuroda says China’s property woes unlikely to trigger global shock By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that China’s property sector woes were unlikely to trigger a global shock as the country was not saddled with huge external debt.
“We don’t expect China’s property woes to have a big impact on Japan’s economy or financial institutions. We also don’t see a huge risk of the woes triggering a big, global shock,” Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.