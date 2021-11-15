BOJ’s Kuroda projects inflation approaching 1% mid-next year

Article content

TOKYO — Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda expects consumer inflation to accelerate to around 1% in the first half of next year as the economy recovers to pre-coronavirus levels, voicing hope for a consumption-driven recovery.

But with inflation still short of its 2% target, the BOJ will maintain its “powerful” monetary easing and stand ready to ramp up stimulus, even as other central banks head for an exit from crisis-mode policies, Kuroda said on Monday.

“We expect consumer inflation to gradually accelerate to around 1% at about the middle of next year as the output gap turns positive,” he said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan.