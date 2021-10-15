BOJ’s Amamiya warns of impact on economy from supply disruptions By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Friday the central bank must be vigilant to the impact that supply chain disruptions in Asia could have on the country’s economy.
While Japan’s economy is picking up as a trend, there is high uncertainty over developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the outlook for consumption, Amamiya said in a speech.
