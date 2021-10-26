BOJ to defy global rate hike trend, cut price outlook

Article content TOKYO — The Bank of Japan is set to maintain its massive stimulus program on Thursday and slash this year’s inflation forecast in a sign it has no intention to follow other central banks eyeing exits from crisis-mode policies. While rising raw material prices have pushed Japan’s wholesale inflation to a 13-year high, consumer inflation is stuck around zero as weak domestic spending prevents firms from passing on higher costs to households. Anemic inflation and Japan’s still-fragile recovery will give the BOJ enough reason to maintain its target for short-term interest rates at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0% at its two-day policy meeting ending on Thursday.

Article content In fresh quarterly projections, the BOJ is seen cutting this year’s growth and inflation estimates, but sticking to its forecast of a moderate recovery, sources have told Reuters. “Globally, central banks are shifting toward responding to heightening inflation with rate hikes. But it’s hard to see the BOJ becoming hawkish,” partly because cost-push inflation alone won’t prop up inflation to its 2% target, said Hiroshi Ugai, chief Japan economist at JPMorgan Securities. Markets are focusing on whether BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will issue any warning against the yen’s recent weakness, which gives exports a boost but drives up already high import costs for retailers still reeling from the pandemic’s pain.