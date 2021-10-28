BOJ Signals Delayed Recovery, Stands Pat as Election Looms

Article content (Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. The Bank of Japan stood pat on its stimulus while signaling more delays in the economy’s post-pandemic recovery, just days before new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces his first national election. While the BOJ kept its interest rates and asset buying plans unchanged Thursday, it cut its projection for economic growth this fiscal year to reflect setbacks from summer’s Covid surge and supply chain problems. It also downgraded its view on exports and production, citing the supply constraints.

In another indication of how out of sync Japan's prices are with the rest of the world, the BOJ also slashed its inflation forecast to zero for the year ending in March. The bank's more bearish view on the economy this year comes amid calls for government spending to support growth as the nation heads to the polls in a political race centered on issues of income inequality. Although Kishida's ruling coalition is expected to keep its majority in Sunday's vote, a weak showing may add pressure on the new premier to boost the size of economic measures he's pledged. "We still don't have details on Kishida's handout plans or other things," said economist Harumi Taguchi at IHS Markit. "Depending on the election results, the stimulus package could change."

The central bank now sees the economy expanding 3.4% this fiscal year, as the recovery is pushed back. The BOJ said the supply constraints and developments in overseas economies are now among the main risk factors going ahead, rather than singling out Covid. If the effects of the supply bottlenecks are prolonged, the economy could further derail downward from its main scenario, the bank said. The BOJ's upward nudge for growth for the next year was much smaller than the downward revision for the current period, giving the new projections a gloomier look overall. On prices, the BOJ cut its view for this fiscal year largely due to a rejigged consumer price basket that puts more emphasis on phone fees, which have dropped sharply under government pressure, making it more difficult to gauge Japan's underlying inflation trend.

What Bloomberg Economics Says… "We expect the BOJ to keep its policy levers steady for the foreseeable future — at least until the end of next year. We think it will extend its Covid-related corporate support program at its December meeting.." –Yuki Masujima, economist To read the full report, click here. The bank's forecasts for coming years show that it still expects price momentum to remain weaker than in other countries. The latest projections shows core inflation reaching only halfway to its 2% target by 2023, meaning the BOJ is likely stuck with its easing for the foreseeable future while other central banks take action. The Bank of Canada ended its bond-buying stimulus on Wednesday and the Federal Reserve next week is seen announcing a pullback of its debt purchases. A move by the Fed could further buoy the dollar at the expense of the yen, which last week dropped to near a four-year low.

There are no signs in Thursday's report of the BOJ paving the way toward a normalization of policy anytime soon, said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities. "The BOJ just isn't feeling the heat of inflation like other central banks," she said. "In the absence of wage growth, they are also aware that inflation led by higher commodity prices and a weak yen would end up weighing on households." In the election campaign, Kishida has signaled the need to better distribute the benefits of growth in Japan, a message that points to some of the perceived failings of previous growth policies known as Abenomics. Those policies leaned heavily on the BOJ's massive stimulus to generate inflation and stable growth. While Kishida has given the impression he is more lukewarm on the need for 2% inflation than recent premiers, analysts don't see a scenario in which Kishida presses the central bank to change course. Any new spending that adds to the world's heaviest government debt burden will raise the importance of the BOJ's role in keeping borrowing costs low, they say. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is set to brief the press at 3:30 p.m.

