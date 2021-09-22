BOJ says to start accepting bank applications for climate scheme By Reuters

Matilda Colman
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan said it would start accepting from Wednesday applications from financial institutions seeking to tap its new loan scheme targeting activities aimed at combating climate change.

Financial institutions will be required to disclose targets and actual results on investment and loans, as well as what steps they are taking to meet proposed disclosure rules set by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the BOJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

The TFCD is an international body created by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop disclosure rules on climate-related financial risks for companies, banks and investors.

