BOJ policymaker warns of uncertain recovery, pins hopes on pent-up demand

Article content TOKYO — Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura warned of risks to the economic outlook from a recent resurgence in COVID-19 infections, but signaled hope that consumption will get a boost once households feel safe to start spending. Nakamura said the world’s third-largest economy is expected to recover as the pandemic’s impact fades, pointing to the boost to growth from robust global demand and a recovery in capital expenditure. The outlook was “highly uncertain” with risks skewed to the downside, the former corporate executive said, as state of emergency curbs to combat the pandemic hurt retailers.