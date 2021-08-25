BOJ policymaker warns of global impact from chip crunch, Asia factory closures

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — A shortage of semiconductor chips may persist for the rest of this year if the coronavirus pandemic keeps Southeast Asian factories shut, a Bank of Japan policymaker said, highlighting supply constraints as among key risks to the global economy. BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said Japan’s economy is expected to recover as the pandemic’s impact fades, pointing to the boost to growth from robust global demand and a recovery in capital expenditure. But he warned the outlook was “highly uncertain” with risks skewed to the downside, as a worldwide resurgence in COVID-19 infection cases force Japan to expand state of emergency curbs and disrupt factory production in Asia.

Article content “If the pandemic suspends chip production in Southeast Asian factories, that will emerge as among source of uncertainty for the global economy,” Nakamura told an online news conference on Wednesday. “The chip crunch may not be fixed for the rest of this year.” Nakamura’s remarks are the strongest warning to date by a BOJ policymaker of the broadening impact of the chip crunch, which has affected Japanese manufacturers including auto giant Toyota Motor Corp. Car makers worldwide have been cutting production due to the months-long chip shortage. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia – home to auto factories and chip plants – have led to stricter curbs and compounded the crisis.