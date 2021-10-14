BOJ must keep easing to meet 2% inflation, says board member Noguchi

Article content

TOKYO — Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi emphasized the need for the central bank to “patiently continue” its current monetary easing as it takes a long time to achieve its 2% inflation target amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech, Noguchi sounded cautiously optimistic on Japan’s economic outlook, saying its recovery will become clearer from the year-end onwards as vaccine rollouts help to ease the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downside risks also warranted great attention stemming from the spread of variants as well as its impacts on auto industry supply chains, as uncertainty remains high, Noguchi added.