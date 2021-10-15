BOJ likely to cut growth forecast on hit from Asia factory disruptions – sources

Article content TOKYO — The Bank of Japan is expected to downgrade its economic growth forecast for the current fiscal year as supply constraints caused by Asian factory shutdowns cripple output and exports, sources familiar with its thinking say. The BOJ is also likely to trim its consumer inflation forecast for the year ending in March, five sources said, which would reinforce market expectations it will lag behind other central banks in whittling down crisis-mode stimulus measures. The revisions would highlight the fragile state of Japan’s recovery as rising import costs and supply bottlenecks hit firms, casting doubt on the central bank’s view that strength in manufacturers’ profits will offset weak consumption.

"Upcoming data will likely show a pretty big plunge in Japanese exports and output due to factory shutdowns in Asia. That will clearly push down economic growth," said one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly. "Japan's recovery isn't derailed. But the timing of a clear rebound may have been delayed," another source said. The revisions will be part of the BOJ's quarterly growth and price forecasts due at its next policy meeting on Oct. 27-28. While global demand remains firm, analysts expect Japan's exports to weaken in coming months as parts shortages and factory shutdowns in Asia caused by the pandemic disrupt production for manufacturers like Toyota Motor Corp.