BOJ Kuroda says Japan’s economy picking up on export strength By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the economy has picked up, led by exports and the manufacturing sector, although the retail sector’s recovery has been slower than that in the United States.
“If Japan can simultaneously protect public health and improve consumption activities through the use of vaccination certificates, for example, the economic recovery trend is very likely to become more pronounced,” Kuroda said in a speech at an online meeting of the Japan-U.S. Business Conference.
