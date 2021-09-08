BOJ Kuroda: Japan rates will stay low even under expansionary fiscal policy

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank’s yield curve control policy will keep interest rates low even if fiscal policy becomes more expansionary, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Kuroda also said the BOJ has no plan to terminate its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) or sell its holdings, according to an interview with the economic daily.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.