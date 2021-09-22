BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on exports and output By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Wednesday but offered a bleaker view on exports and factory output, as Asian factory shutdowns caused supply-chain disruptions for some manufacturers.
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and that for 10-year government bond yields around 0%.
“Exports and factory output continue to increase, although they are partly affected by supply constraints,” the central bank said in a statement announcing its policy decision.
In July, the BOJ said exports and output continue to increase steadily.
