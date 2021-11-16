BOJ decides to review scheme to aid regional banks

Article content

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan will amend a scheme aimed at revitalizing regional banks and review its rules in a move likely to avoid payouts to banks increasing excessively.

“In order to ensure the appropriate conduct of the Special Deposit Facility to Enhance the Resilience of the Regional Financial System, the Bank of Japan decided to amend the limit to the eligible amount for special remuneration,” the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The amendment will be effective from the November 2021 reserve maintenance period, it said.