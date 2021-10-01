BOJ debated risks from supply constraints, China slowdown

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers debated rising risks to the country’s exports and output such as China’s economic slowdown, chip shortages and Southeast Asian factory shutdowns, a summary of opinion at last month’s interest rate review showed on Friday.
“Exports and outputs continue to rise. But we must carefully watch how chip shortages and disruptions in Southeast Asian parts factories affect capital expenditure and corporate funding,” one board member was quoted as saying in the summary.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.