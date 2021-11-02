BOJ debated fate of COVID-relief scheme, one called for phase-out – Sept minutes

Article content TOKYO — Bank of Japan policymakers debated the fate of a pandemic-relief loan scheme at their September meeting, with one of them proposing phasing it out when the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis subsides, minutes of the meeting showed. Members agreed the BOJ must maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy to support a fragile economy, even as other central banks begin to whittle down stimulus in response to rising inflation, according to the minutes released on Tuesday.

Article content Some in the nine-member board also stressed the need to keep supporting companies with an emergency pandemic-relief loan scheme set up last year, it said. One member, however, appeared to favor phasing out the program when it reaches the current deadline of March 2022. “If the economic impact of the pandemic begins to ease, the BOJ must phase out the program. But that will be a decision requiring caution,” the member was quoted as saying. With the pandemic still weighing on service-sector activity, markets have anticipated a third extension to the scheme. But sources have told Reuters the BOJ is discussing phasing out the loan program if infections continue to dwindle, potentially setting the bank up to exit a key crisis-mode policy sooner than investors expect.