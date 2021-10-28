BOJ cuts Japan’s potential growth estimate, highlighting need for reforms

Article content

TOKYO — The Bank of Japan cut its estimate on the country’s potential economic growth rate to “around zero or slightly positive,” underscoring the need for labor market reforms and deregulation to overcome the challenges posed by a dwindling working-age population.

The BOJ presented the finding as part of its quarterly economic and price outlook report released on Thursday.

In the previous estimate in January, the central bank said Japan’s potential growth was “above 0.5%.”