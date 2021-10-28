BOJ cuts Japan’s potential growth estimate, highlighting need for reforms By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People cross a street in Tokyo March 18, 2015. . REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan cut its estimate on the country’s potential economic growth rate to “around zero or slightly positive,” underscoring the need for labour market reforms and deregulation to overcome the challenges posed by a dwindling working-age population.

The BOJ presented the finding as part of its quarterly economic and price outlook report released on Thursday.

In the previous estimate in January, the central bank said Japan’s potential growth was “above 0.5%.”

“Accommodative monetary environment and government steps to transition Japan’s economic structure towards a post-pandemic world will help” with an expected rise in potential growth, the BOJ said in the report.

Potential growth, also known as trend growth, is the level of output an economy can produce at a constant inflation rate and is swayed by factors such as the level of capital stock, potential labour force and labour efficiency.

The International Monetary Fund has long called on Japan to speed up labour market reform and deregulation as part of efforts to achieve a sustained, long-term economic recovery.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR