BofA names three bankers to drive financials-focused investment banking -memo By Reuters

(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) has named three bankers to head its global financial institutions investment banking business, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

The three executives – Will Addas, Gary Howe and Giorgio Cocini – each have over 20 years of experience in the sector, the memo said, adding that they would report to Thomas Sheehan, head of global investment banking.

Addas and Howe were most recently co-heads of Americas financial institutions investment banking, while Cocini was co-head of financial institutions investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the memo said.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based firm also named Arif Vohra chairman of its EMEA financial institutions investment banking, according to the memo.

